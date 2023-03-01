Illinois food banks brace for surge in demand as pandemic-era benefits expire

Nearly 30 million Americans are more food insecure as of Wednesday, because the pandemic-era emergency increases in the SNAP program have now ended.

This is happening at a bad time with all the recent food inflation.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank has been preparing for an increase in demand.

"Right now, we are seeing more people than ever come to the charitable food system requesting some help. An inflationary period, right on the heels of a pandemic — it's making it really tough for our families," said Julie Yurko, President and CEO of Northern Illinois Food Bank.

A study out of the Urban Institute found that the temporary increase in SNAP benefits kept millions of Americans out of poverty, and reduced child poverty by more than 21 percent.