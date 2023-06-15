Expand / Collapse search

Illinois Gaming Board gives Bally's Chicago green light for temporary casino

By FOX 32 News
Temporary casino opening in the River North neighborhood.

Illinois gaming board gave Bally's Chicago Casino and early approval to open up in the River North neighborhood.

CHICAGO - The Illinois Gaming Board has given Bally's Chicago the green light to open a temporary casino in River North.

The temporary gambling house would be located at the historic Medinah Temple while a permanent structure is being built in River West.

Bally's must still meet a final set of regulatory hurdles, including a test run of its slots and table games before the temporary Medinah site can open.

Bally's chairman Soo Kim says he expects to open its doors in six to eight weeks.

The $1.7 billion permanent casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted is expected to open by 2026. 