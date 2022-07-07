Illinois girl advances in 'Doodle for Google' competition — how to help her win

A Rockford area girl could soon have her art on the Google homepage.

Amelia Winter is a third-grader from Freeport, Illinois. She is one of 54 U.S. state and territory winners in the 14th annual 'Doodle for Google' competition.

Winter won the Illinois competition and was selected for her entry, "Golden Doodle: I care for myself by surrounding myself with love from my dog Dasher."

Now, voters get to choose the five national finalists — and the national winner will take home a college scholarship.

You can vote for Winter’s doodle on Doodles.Google.com/d4g.

Voting runs through July 12.