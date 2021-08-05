Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs menstrual product bill into law

A new Illinois law is going to make it easier for students and homeless people to have access to menstrual products.

Pads and tampons will now be free at public universities and homeless shelters.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says this will help women struggling to get past financial barriers.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Advocates say they hope this normalizes feminine products, saying it's just as necessary as things like toilet paper.

"It's biology, it's nature, it happens and it's just time to actually, let's just deal with it. Let's make it normalized and let's all not be afraid to talk about the fact that half of us get periods," Illinois Rep. Katie Stuart said.

Advertisement

The ACLU says women spend more than $1,000 on menstruation products throughout their life.