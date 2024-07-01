Illinois great-grandmother wins $1M with scratch-off ticket

article

A suburban great-grandmother became a millionaire with a winning scratch-off ticket purchased in Illinois.

Pamela Arscott, of Franklin Park, bought the winning $1,000,000 Celebration Instant Ticket at a Walmart located at 1050 N. Rohlwing Road in Addison.

Arscott said she didn't check the ticket until the next morning when she was greeted with a shock.

"I started scratching the ticket and saw I had a matching number for a million dollars," Arscott said. "I thought it was a mistake. I immediately woke up my daughter. I told her to run out to the store to scan it to double check and make sure it’s real. She got to the store, scanned the ticket, called me and said, ‘It’s real. You’re getting a million dollars, mom.’"

Arscott is a mother of five and has two great-grandchildren.

"My husband and I were married for forty-nine years until he passed away in October," Arscott said. "He was the breadwinner and took care of all of us. I truly believe this winning ticket is a blessing from him."

The Walmart in Addison will receive 10,000 for selling the winning ticket.