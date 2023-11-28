Illinois gun violence prevention summit highlights state's commitment to healing, safety

The focus on tracking violence and removing guns from the streets took center stage as One-Aim Illinois, the state's largest coalition on gun violence prevention, hosted its annual policy summit on Tuesday.

During the summit, members of the coalition discussed plans and strategies to reduce violence across the state. The event provided a platform for state leaders to explore solutions addressing the influx of firearms into Illinois, emphasizing healing and wellness initiatives.

Illinois State Senator Robert Peters highlighted the state's efforts in violence prevention, citing the Reimagine Public Safety Act, which establishes an office of firearm and violence prevention. He emphasized Illinois' leadership in trauma intervention and youth intervention work.

Peters expressed optimism about Illinois's current position, noting the growing support in the state legislature for new measures aimed at addressing and curbing violence.