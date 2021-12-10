Expand / Collapse search

Illinois health officials confirm 49,668 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths, since last Friday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 32 Chicago

What to make of the omicron variant arriving in Chicago

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin from Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital talks about the first detected omicron case in Illinois and its potential spread.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,668 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 266 additional deaths, since Dec. 3

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,884,744  cases, including 26,801 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since last Friday, laboratories have reported 1,160,624 specimens for a total of 40,810,633.

As of Thursday night, 3,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU, and 299 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 is 4.3 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 is 5.8 percent.

A total of 18,007,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.  