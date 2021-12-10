Illinois health officials confirm 49,668 new COVID-19 cases, 266 deaths, since last Friday

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 49,668 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 266 additional deaths, since Dec. 3

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,884,744 cases, including 26,801 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since last Friday, laboratories have reported 1,160,624 specimens for a total of 40,810,633.

As of Thursday night, 3,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 662 patients were in the ICU, and 299 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 is 4.3 percent.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9 is 5.8 percent.

A total of 18,007,906 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.