Illinois homeowners can get up to $30K in mortgage relief --- find out if you qualify
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is once again accepting applications for mortgage relief.
This is to help homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance.
The program is free, and the funds do not need to be repaid.
To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:
- You must be at least 30 days behind on your mortgage payments
- You must be able to prove financial hardship due to Covid-19
Funding can also be used for delinquent property taxes, homeowner's insurance, condominium or homeowner association fees and mobile home lot rent.
The application window closes on Jan. 1.