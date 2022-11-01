Illinois homeowners can get up to $30K in mortgage relief --- find out if you qualify

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund is once again accepting applications for mortgage relief.

This is to help homeowners who have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in assistance.

The program is free, and the funds do not need to be repaid.

To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

You must be at least 30 days behind on your mortgage payments

You must be able to prove financial hardship due to Covid-19

Funding can also be used for delinquent property taxes, homeowner's insurance, condominium or homeowner association fees and mobile home lot rent.

The application window closes on Jan. 1.