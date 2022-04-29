Illinois homeowners can now apply for grants to help pay bills

Illinois has $309 million up for grabs and Governor JB Pritzker wants you to apply for it.

The money is part of the Illinois Homeowners Assistance Fund. Homeowners can apply for grants up to $30,000 to help pay their mortgage, property taxes, insurance, and even housing association fees.

To qualify, you must be at least 30 days’ delinquent on payments and have experienced a hardship directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Governor Pritzker says more than 5,000 homeowners have already applied.

"We've already seen the life changing impact that this kind of intervention can have. Here in Cook County alone, evictions are down 64% from where they were prior to the pandemic," Pritzker said.

Before applying for funding, homeowners should consult their mortgage servicer to discuss potential loss mitigation options.

The state also offers assistance to renters.

For more information, visit IllinoisHousingHelp.org.