Illinois hotel industry asking for federal bailout funding, warns hotels could close

The Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association is asking for a bailout or else they're warning there could be no vacancies at all, and hotels would close.

They are asking state officials to allocate $250 million in federal rescue plan money to the hotel industry.

Throughout January, they say Chicago was the worst performing hotel market of any city in the US with occupancy just around 25-percent.

FOX 32 spoke with the CEO of Sable at Navy Pier Bob Habeeb, who would like to hire Chicagoans. But right now they can only accommodate 100 employees — when they essentially could hire 400.

"If you think of it in the human sense, it's like if you haven't been working for two years, we've dug ourselves into a financial hole and just being normal won't be enough for us to make measurable improvement on the hole we've dug ourselves into," Habeeb said.

Hotels estimate they won't recover to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, if they can hold on that long.