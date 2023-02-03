Illinois impacted by teacher shortage

A severe teacher shortage is hitting Illinois.

The state Board of Education has released data showing that in October 2022, there were more than 5300 open positions in public education statewide.

The majority are for teachers, but there is also a shortage of paraprofessionals, administrators, and school support.

Meanwhile, a cutting edge initiative at a school on Chicago's West Side is proving to be a game changer for students after rolling out two new labs where the possibilities to create are endless.

In a Fox 32 special report, Natalie Bomke highlighted how Christ the King Jesuit College Preparatory School in Austin is getting kids energized for the future.