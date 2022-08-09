Illinois' Jesse White honored with Lifetime Achievement Award

Secretary of State Jesse White was honored Tuesday with a Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of the Illinois Muslim community.

The award was presented by the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago during a private ceremony this morning.

The award is one of the latest honors for White.

On Monday, it was announced that White will serve as grand marshal for the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade this weekend.

First elected in 1999, White has decided to retire at the end of this term.