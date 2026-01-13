Teens charged in alleged sexual assault at Naperville Walgreens

The Brief Prosecutors say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old allegedly sexually assaulted a girl in a Walgreens washroom Sunday afternoon in Naperville. The 17-year-old has been charged as an adult and faces multiple counts, including aggravated criminal sexual assault and robbery. Both suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident and are scheduled to return to court later this month and in early February.



Two suburban teens are facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a girl in the washroom of a Naperville Walgreens.

What we know:

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office announced the charges Tuesday against 17-year-old James Patterson and a 15-year-old boy, both from Lisle. Patterson's case was transferred to adult court due to the nature of the allegations.

Both teens made their first court appearances Tuesday morning, where they were ordered held until their next court appearances. Patterson is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of robbery, while the 15-year-old faces three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, four counts of child sexual abuse material, and one count of criminal sexual assault.

James Patterson, 17. (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

On Sunday around 3:40 p.m., Naperville police responded to a 911 call reporting a sexual assault at the Walgreens store, located at 713 East Ogden Avenue, according to a statement from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

Prosecutors said the victim was in the washroom at the store around 3:07 p.m. when the teenage boys entered, and Patterson pinned her against the wall of a stall and pulled her pants down. The victim told Patterson to stop and managed to escape the stall before he allegedly grabbed her again.

Patterson allegedly began punching the victim until she fell to the ground, then sexually assaulted her while the 15-year-old allegedly filmed the incident. The 15-year-old then allegedly sexually assaulted her as well.

After the attack, the teens fled the store on foot, and the victim notified store employees.

Patterson and the 15-year-old were located by Naperville police a short time later and taken into custody. When officers took Patterson into custody, he was allegedly in possession of the victim's cell phone.

What they're saying:

Berlin called the allegations "extremely serious" and praised the victim’s courage, law enforcement’s response, and prosecutors’ work in a statement Tuesday.

"The charges filed against Mr. Patterson and his co-defendant are extremely serious," Berlin said. "It is alleged that Mr. Patterson and his co-defendant, repeatedly beat and violated the victim in the worst possible way. The physical and emotional pain allegedly inflicted on this young woman is unimaginable and it is my sincerest hope that she and her family receive the care they need to help them through this difficult time. I commend the survivor in this matter for her courage and strength in bringing this matter to our attention."

What's next:

Patterson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 2, and the 15-year-old’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 27.