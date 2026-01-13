Bullying reports ignored before fatal Cicero school shooting, victim's family says

The Brief Cicero police are searching for the suspect accused of killing 17-year-old Johan Adaree near Morton East High School. The teen’s family says the shooting stemmed from ongoing bullying they reported to school officials. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.



Cicero police are continuing their search for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old student last week as he was leaving school.

What we know:

Family members of Johan Adaree say the shooting grew out of an ongoing altercation they had tried to prevent. They claim Johan was bullied by the alleged shooter and that concerns were reported to school officials multiple times, but no action was taken.

Johan was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near Morton East High School as dismissal was underway, according to Cicero police.

The family says Johan was shot twice, once in the chest and once in the ankle. They say his girlfriend witnessed the shooting and, along with another person, attempted CPR until first responders arrived.

Johan’s brother, Daniel Conde, described him as a quiet teen who avoided conflict and was known for his positive outlook.

The family says Johan moved to the United States from Colombia four years ago and had plans to enlist in the U.S. Marines after graduating high school, hoping to support his mother and see the world.

By sharing their story, the family says they hope someone will recognize the suspect and come forward with information that helps police make an arrest. They also expressed concern about safety and potential retaliation while the suspect remains at large.

Police say no one is in custody at this time.

What you can do:

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, also known as the Uvalde Foundation For Kids is offering a $5,000 cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be submitted through the following channels:

Cicero Police Department: Call the Detective Bureau at (708) 652-2130.

YPJF Confidential Tip Line: Call or text 254-499-8027.

Online Submission: Tips can be submitted anonymously through the foundation’s website at youthpeaceandjusticefoundation.com/tips

Fox Chicago reached out to the school district regarding the family’s bullying claims but has not yet received a response.

YPJF said on Tuesday it would recognize Johan with its Trees for Peace program, by planting a memorial tree in his honor.

"Johan’s life had value, and his memory deserves to be rooted in something that brings life back to this world," said Daniel Chapin, founder of the Youth Peace & Justice Foundation, in a statement. "By planting this tree in the Mark Twain National Forest, we ensure that Johan is never forgotten and that his name is forever associated with peace and growth, rather than just the violence that took him."

What's next:

Cicero police say the investigation remains active, and detectives are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The family says they are still waiting for answers from school officials and hope accountability will follow as the case moves forward.