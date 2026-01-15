Driver killed after car collides with school bus in Will County

The Brief One person was killed in a crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle in Will County. Ten students and a bus driver were taken to hospitals as a precaution, with no major injuries reported. State police are investigating.



One person was killed and several children were taken to hospitals for evaluation after a school bus and a vehicle collided Wednesday morning in suburban Manhattan.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:25 a.m. near the intersection of Manhattan Monee Road and Kankakee roads, according to village officials. Crews from the Manhattan Fire Protection District found a school bus carrying 10 students from District 114 and a driver along with a heavily damaged passenger vehicle.

One fatality was confirmed in the passenger vehicle, authorities said. Their identity has not yet been released.

All students were evaluated at the scene and taken to local hospitals for precautionary measures. Their parents and guardians have been contacted.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Manhattan Monee Road was closed between Schoolhouse and Cedar roads.

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.