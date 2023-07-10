Illinois' largest movie theater screen will open Tuesday in Chicago suburb

The largest movie theater screen in Illinois will have its first showing on Tuesday in suburban Chicago.

The Super EMX auditorium's first showing will be Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. The movie will begin at 2 p.m. at Emagine Batavia, located at 550 Randall Rd.

The Super EMX auditorium seats 414 people. It was still under construction when the venue opened to the public on June 1, 2023.

The massive screen is over 96-feet wide and 53-feet tall, which is the size of an NBA court flipped on its side.

"The 4K laser-projected image will be paired with a Dolby Atmos immersive sound system with 70 channels of sound to create the most remarkable moviegoing experience in the marketplace today – the Super EMX Emagine Maximum Experience!" Emagine Batavia said in a press release.

Tickets for showings in the Super EMX auditorium will be on sale at EmagineEntertainment.com.

The venue, formerly known as the Randall 15 IMAX, was purchased in 2020 and has been renovated into an upscale movie theater featuring a dozen auditoriums, a bowling alley, a games room, and a full-service bar.

The theater's dozen auditoriums, including the Super EMX, will feature over-sized leather seats that not only recline but are heated.