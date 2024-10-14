Illinois lawmaker pushes for 'The Wadee Resolution' one year after tragic stabbing of 6-year-old

An Illinois congresswoman is calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring ‘The Wadee Resolution’ to a vote.

The measure was passed by the U.S. Senate last month.

The resolution stems from the murder of six-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, who was stabbed one year ago in his Plainfield Township home.

His mother was also wounded in the attack, and the family's landlord has been charged. The attack is being called an anti-Palestinian hate crime.

This weekend, Wadee's father was joined by community members urging congress to honor the child.

The Wadee Resolution is aimed at protecting children and families from discrimination and hate based on appearance, dress and other visible forms of religious or ethnic identity.

The resolution was first drafted by the Muslim Civic Coalition weeks after his death.

In a statement issued Monday, Congresswoman Delia Ramirez wrote, in part:

"We can choose humanity and unity over hate and death. We can address the hateful anti-Muslim, anti-Palestinian and antisemitic rhetoric that seeds division, denies our shared humanity, and makes us all less safe... Let’s transform our good intentions into good action."