Illinois lawmaker says Chicago flooding has created a public health crisis for West Side residents

Severe weather in Chicago this week has left many residents with flooded homes.

State Rep. La Shawn Ford, who represents the Austin neighborhood, says the people who had flooding in their homes need help and that the recent flooding has caused a public health crisis.

He also said insurance does not cover the unexpected expense for Chicagoans impacted by the floods.

"It's been reported that one in four houses in the Austin community has been impacted by the flood that took place in Chicago," said Ford.

He promised to reach out to Gov. J.B. Pritzker to discuss resources that are needed to help residents, especially senior citizens, who live there.