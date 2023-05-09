Illinois lawmakers push to pass 'Re-Entry Bill' as spring legislative session nears end

Only two weeks remain for Illinois' spring legislative session, and senators are pushing to clear a "re-entry bill."

The measure would require the Secretary of State to issue a photo ID to inmates before their release from prison.

State Senator Willie Preston is leading this charge, which was inspired by his own brother who struggled with the transition from life behind bars.

"When people are incarcerated, especially for long periods of time, the government ID they had when entering prison, like a driver's license, may no longer be valid when they are released. Yet, this small piece of plastic is needed for many of life's most basic necessities," Preston said.

A total of 46 House bills and 10 Senate bills have cleared both chambers this year and are awaiting Gov. J.B. Pritzker's signature.

The House and Senate are scheduled to adjourn on May 19th.