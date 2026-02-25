Illinois lawmakers weigh emergency bills as SNAP cuts threaten 230,000 residents

The Brief Illinois lawmakers have proposed two emergency bills to address upcoming reductions in SNAP food benefits. The FRESH bill would provide a one-time payment to people losing SNAP, while a second bill would expand food assistance for certain immigrants after April 1. Food pantries and advocacy groups report increased questions and concerns from people affected by the changes.



Illinois legislators are considering two emergency bills in response to federal changes that will reduce or end Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits for about 230,000 state residents starting in April and May.

Bills under consideration

The first proposal, called the FRESH bill, would give people losing SNAP a one-time payment equal to three months of their previous benefits. The second bill would expand the VTTC program to cover more than 16,000 legally present immigrants, including refugees and asylees, who are scheduled to lose SNAP benefits beginning April 1. Both bills are currently in committee, and no vote date has been announced.

Background on the cuts

The benefit reductions are part of HR 1, a federal law passed earlier this year that decreases funding for SNAP. More than two million Illinois residents currently receive SNAP benefits. The Greater Chicago Food Depository reports that this is the largest reduction in SNAP support since the Great Recession.

Impact on food assistance providers

Food pantries in Chicago and across the state are preparing for increased demand. According to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 240,000 households turned to food pantries during a single month last November when government payments were delayed. The organization estimates that an additional 220,000 people may seek help after the upcoming cuts.

Experiences of Illinois residents

Some SNAP recipients have described confusion regarding new requirements and paperwork. Ernest Uribe, who lives in Morgan Park, receives $252 in monthly SNAP benefits and volunteers at a local pantry. Uribe said he mailed in renewal paperwork several weeks ago but has not received a response. He also helps his 91-year-old mother in Hegewisch, and expressed uncertainty about how his household would be affected by the changes.

Next steps

State lawmakers have not set a timeline for voting on the FRESH and VTTC bills. The Greater Chicago Food Depository provides updates and assistance for residents at chicagosfoodbank.org and by phone at 773-247-3663. Food pantries remain open to anyone seeking help as the state awaits further legislative action.