Illinois leads nation in gun background checks, new data shows

Gun sales have been spiking across the United States, but it looks like Illinois is beating out all other states.

New data from the FBI found Illinois had more than 955,000 gun background checks just last month.

That's more than all other states, including Texas, which only saw about 188,000 checks in April.

Since the start of the year, Illinois has had more than 4.3 million background checks.



The spike in background checks is not necessarily because everyone bought guns last month.

The spike is partially believed to be because of the state's FOID card backlog. The backlog has been so bad, some people have even filed lawsuits.

The coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest has also led to soaring gun sales around the nation.