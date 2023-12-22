Illinois Lottery player wins $800K with online game

One Illinois Lottery player is sure to have a very jolly holiday after winning big while playing the Fast Play Twenty 20s game online.

The iLottery player secured a significant jackpot of $880,164 on Wednesday.

This win marks the sixth-largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot snagged this year. Just five months ago, another online player celebrated a record-breaking victory, walking away with nearly $1.25 million, the largest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot ever.

One winning Fast Play Twenty 20s was sold at a Shell gas station in Chicago on Feb. 17. That player won almost 10,000.

Over 80,000 winning tickets for the Fast Play Twenty 20s game have been purchased this month, totaling prizes of more than $4.6 million.

Fast Play is a speedy draw game with no need to select numbers, fill out a play slip, scratch tickets, or wait for winning numbers. Currently, there are 20 Fast Play games available at various price points and play styles.

Fast Play games can be purchased in store, or online via IllinoisLottery.com or the Illinois Lottery app.