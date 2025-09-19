Illinois Lottery player wins $14.6M jackpot
CHICAGO - An Illinois Lottery player has claimed a $14.6 million Lotto jackpot, the largest prize awarded in the state this year.
What we know:
The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, matched all six numbers — 5, 9, 14, 18, 22 and 23 — in the Aug. 25 drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Crown Mart, located at 306 E. Broadway in East St. Louis. The retailer will receive a $146,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
What they're saying:
"I checked the Illinois Lottery’s website to see who won—and realized it was me. Of all of the people, it was me! I cried because I was too shocked," the winner said.
The winner said the prize money will go toward family needs, a new home, a Lexus and travel to Paris.
"My granddaughters’ future is my priority and I’m using this prize money to support their education and dreams," the winner said.
By the numbers:
According to the Illinois Lottery, this year’s jackpot surpasses the previous high of $10.4 million awarded in February. So far in 2025, more than 4.8 million winning Lotto tickets have earned players over $47 million in prizes statewide.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Illinois Lottery.