Illinois Lottery player wins $1.1M with online ticket

An Illinois online lottery player is starting the month of May off as a millionaire after winning $1.1 million in the Lucky Day Lotto.

The iLottery winner matched all five numbers in the Sunday midday drawing and became the third online Lucky Day Lotto millionaire this year, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers for the Apr. 30 midday drawing were 9-24-27-30-40. Over 27,000 winning tickets were sold for the drawing, officials said.

(Illinois Lottery)

Illinois Lottery officials encouraged all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it safe until they’re ready to claim their prize. Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

This year, Lucky Day Lotto has already created five millionaires, lottery officials said.

Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week, with tickets available for purchase in store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. Players looking for more information or to buy tickets online can visit illinoislottery.com.