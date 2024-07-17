Illinois Lottery player wins $2M after buying ticket at Logan Square grocery store

article

An Illinois Lottery player ended up with more than just groceries on their shopping trip over the weekend!

One lucky player purchased a $2 million winning Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 13 Powerball drawing at Foodsmart, located at 3415 W. Diversey Ave.

"We are so excited," said the owner of Foodsmart. "When I heard that we sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket, I thought ‘What a lucky day for somebody… and for us, too!’"

The fortunate winner matched all five numbers and included the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature, securing the $2 million prize. The winning Powerball numbers for the Saturday drawing were: 9, 55, 59, 66, 69, with a Powerball of 21.

"Within the past six months we’ve had two huge wins, because late last year we also sold a $277,777 winning scratch-off ticket," said the owner. "It seems to me like there’s some sort of luck going on at our location!"

Foodsmart will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount for selling the winning ticket,

"We are a 24-hour one-stop-shop business in Logan Square and we even remain open on holidays. We have a laundromat, grab-and-go food, and a full grocery store. We plan to use the bonus to reinvest back into our business. We always want to be adding new products and more variety for our customers. After our last lottery win, we used our bonus to add in a new deli," said the owner.

In total, over 13,000 winning tickets were purchased by Illinois Lottery players for the July 13 Powerball drawing. This year alone, more than 1.8 million winning Powerball tickets have been sold, awarding Illinois Lottery players over $18.3 million in prizes.

Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evenings at 9:59 p.m.