Illinois man, 23, charged with traveling to meet 12-year-old for sexual purposes

A 23-year-old suburban man is accused of traveling to meet a minor for sexual purposes.

Ethan Kotlinski of Yorkville was arrested at a business in Morris on Monday after allegedly having conversations with a person who he thought was a 12-year-old girl, and then traveling to meet the child.

When Morris police arrived at the business, Kotlinski was in the parking lot on the ground surrounded by a group of people videotaping him.

Before arranging the meetup with the child, police say Kotlinski had been engaging in conversation online for several months with the person who he thought was the 12-year-old.

Kotlinski was arrested and charged with a Class 3 felony. He is being held at the Grundy County Jail.

"We are asking that parents please take note of how easy it is for predators to locate and build relationships with children online. Please monitor your child's online activity. If you go to Google and search "monitor my children's online activity" or "monitor my children's phone activity", there are countless resources and suggestions available," the Morris Police Department said in a statement.