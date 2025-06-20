Illinois man accused of having, reproducing and sharing child pornography videos

A South Elgin man is facing 14 felony counts in connection with child pornography crimes.

According to Kane County prosecutors, 38-year-old Colin J. McCambridge possessed, reproduced and shared multiple child pornography videos between Nov. 8, 2024, and June 16, 2025.

He's been charged with the following:

Child Pornography Disseminating Moving Depiction, Class X felony (2 counts)

Child Pornography Reproduce Moving Depiction, Class X felony (2 counts)

Child Pornography Possess Moving Depiction, Class 2 felony (10 counts)

McCambridge appeared in court on Wednesday and was released under certain conditions, including not having contact with any minors and no access to the internet.

He's due back in court on July 23 at the Kane County Judicial Center.