Illinois man allegedly shot, wounded 44-year-old man on Chicago's West Side

article

An Illinois man is accused of shooting another man on Chicago's West Side last month.

Isaac Poole, 36, of Zion, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a weapon, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of armed habitual criminal.

On Feb. 29, Poole allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 44-year-old man in the 5800 block of West Madison. On Wednesday, police arrested him in the 300 block of South Cicero and charged him accordingly.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.