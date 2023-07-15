Illinois man and decorated WWII veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

article

An Illinois native and decorated World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday in Bloomingdale Friday!

Thomas J. (TJ) Doody was honored by Bloomingdale VFW members and was presented with a proclamation by Bloomingdale Mayor Franco Coladipietro.

During his 100 years, Doody achieved many personal and professional accomplishments as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, P-51 pilot and scientific glassblower!

In the 1940s, Doody was a 1st Lieutenant and pilot at an air base in England and often escorted bombers and performed fighter sweeps.

He earned an Air Medal, Silver Oak Cluster and Theater Ribbon with three Bronze Battle Stars.

Additionally, as a P-51 pilot, he flew more than 260 combat hours and 51 missions.

After World War II, Doody completed an apprenticeship in scientific glassblowing and worked for Argonne National Laboratory.

Doody spent 32 years at Argonne and collaborated with scientists and created custom glassware to enable breakthrough research.

He received a patent for a valve invention and was presented with the Kermit Fischer Award by the American Scientific Glassblowers Society.

Doody and his wife, Catherine, raised their four children in Westmont, and now have six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren!

Happy birthday to you, TJ!