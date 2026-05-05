Illinois man arrested on Iowa sexual abuse warrant in LaSalle County

The Brief A man wanted in Iowa on a sexual abuse warrant was arrested Tuesday in LaSalle County. Authorities say he was taken into custody at his home in the Lake Holiday community. He is being held in the LaSalle County Jail pending extradition to Iowa.



An Illinois man wanted in Iowa on a sexual abuse warrant was arrested this week in LaSalle County, authorities said.

What we know:

Members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force with the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office arrested Miguel A. Rodriguez on Tuesday at his home in the Lake Holiday community near Sandwich.

Miguel Rodriguez

Rodriguez was wanted in Scott County, Iowa, on a warrant alleging sexual abuse in the second degree. The case was investigated by the Bettendorf Police Department in Iowa.

After his arrest, Rodriguez was taken to the LaSalle County Jail, where he is being held on a fugitive from justice charge.

What's next:

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said Rodriguez will be extradited back to Iowa.