7th suspect charged in Winnetka home invasion case tied to Lil Zay Osama

The Brief A seventh man has been charged in a Winnetka home invasion that took place in March. Prosecutors say the group used a delivery ruse, held a person captive and restrained a child. All seven defendants are being held without bond; six have pleaded not guilty.



A seventh person has now been charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Winnetka that already included Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama among the accused.

Tyrese Fenton-Watson, 23, of Chicago was arrested April 28 and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping.

Tyrese Fenton-Watson | Images from criminal complaint via U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois.

The backstory:

According to federal prosecutors, the group carried out the home invasion on March 8 by having 24-year-old Dashun Brown, of Chicago, pose as a food delivery driver to get someone inside the home to open the door.

Once the door was answered, prosecutors say Brown, Fenton-Watson, 24-year-old David Franklin, of Chicago, and 24-year-old Jalen Chambers, of Bourbonnais, forcibly entered the home armed with guns. They allegedly held a person captive for about an hour and restrained a child who arrived home while the incident was unfolding.

According to the indictment, the suspects demanded access to a safe, a computer and cryptocurrency accounts before leaving and meeting up with others who had been waiting nearby and communicating with them.

Those others included 28-year-old Isaiah Dukes, of Los Angeles — known professionally as Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama — along with 30-year-old Khiell Dukes, of Elgin, and 22-year-old Anthony Ramsey, of Chicago.

All seven defendants are now in federal custody and have been ordered held without bond.

What they're saying:

Lil Zay Osama released a statement to FOX Chicago last week denying the allegations against him.

"I’m aware of the charges against me. Wanted to be clear I am innocent," he said. "I got faith that the truth will come out in court… I will be home soon."

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Lil Zay Osama backstage during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle on November 27, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

What's next:

If convicted, the defendants could face up to life in prison on the kidnapping conspiracy charge and up to 20 years on the robbery conspiracy charge.