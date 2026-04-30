Lil Zay Osama responds to federal charges in Winnetka home invasion

The Brief Lil Zay Osama and five others are charged in a March home invasion in Winnetka. Prosecutors say the group posed as delivery workers and held a person captive. The rapper says he is innocent and expects the truth to come out in court.



Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama says he is innocent after he and five other men were charged in connection with a home invasion in north suburban Winnetka last month.

The backstory:

According to federal prosecutors, the suspects posed as food delivery workers before forcing their way into a home while armed with guns on March 22.

Inside, the group allegedly held a person captive for about an hour and demanded access to a safe, a computer and cryptocurrency accounts.

The defendants are Isaiah Dukes, 28, known professionally as Lil Zay Osama; Dashun Brown, 24, of Chicago; David Franklin, 24, of Chicago; Anthony Ramsey, 22, of Chicago; Khiell Dukes, 30, of Elgin; and Jalen Chambers, 24, of Bourbonnais.

All six have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and kidnapping.

A seventh suspect was arrested Tuesday, and prosecutors say a criminal complaint is expected.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Lil Zay Osama addressed the charges.

"I’m aware of the charges against me. Wanted to be clear I am innocent. I am taking this situation serious. I got faith that the truth will come out in court. And because it’s an open case, I have been advised not to go into detail. But I will say I am not what these accusations making me out to be. I ask everyone to keep an open mind and don’t judge me off false allegations. I appreciate the opportunity to share my side. I will be home soon."

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 27: Lil Zay Osama backstage during G Herbo In Concert at Tabernacle on November 27, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Prosecutors said the case moved quickly.

"By immediately deploying targeted federal resources to this investigation and working closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners, we were able to swiftly disrupt a violent criminal conspiracy and remove dangerous individuals from the streets in a matter of days," said Andrew Boutros, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

What's next:

If convicted, the defendants could face up to life in prison on the conspiracy to commit kidnapping charge.