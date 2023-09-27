Illinois man charged in 4 armed robberies on Chicago's South Side

article

A man has been charged in connection with a series of armed robberies across Chicago's South Side.

Drevon Grant, 25, was arrested Monday in the 8000 block of South Carpenter Street hours after he and others committed at least four armed robberies in the area, according to police.

The armed robberies took place at the following locations:

A 56-year-old man was robbed in the 3400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Lake Meadows

A 63-year-old man was robbed in the 7400 block of South State Street in Park Manor

A retail business was robbed in the 1200 block of West 95th Street in Brainerd

A retail business was robbed in the 9200 block of South Ashland Avenue in Brainerd

Grant, of Dunlap, was charged with four counts of armed robbery.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.