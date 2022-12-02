Illinois man charged with grooming, criminal sexual abuse

article

An Illinois man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old.

Magnificate Bienheureux, 23, or Rockford, is charged with solicitation of child pornography, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming.

According to investigators, Bienheureux began an online relationship with minor over a social media application, which led to the exchange of sexually explicit images and sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old victim.

Bienheureux was arrested Thursday.

He appeared in bond court Friday, and was issued a $100,000 bond.