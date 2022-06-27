Illinois man charged with killing mom, dog

A 26-year-old Illinois man has been charged with killing his mother and a dog in Plattville Saturday.

Cody R. Sales, of Plattville, faces first-degree murder and aggravated animal cruelty charges.

At about 6:12 p.m. Saturday, Kendall County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Chicago Road in Plattville for a welfare check.

When deputies entered the home, they located Cody, who was suffering from multiple injuries.

The injuries are believed to have been self-inflicted.

Deputies then located Nancy Sales, 62, and a dog – both deceased.

Cody was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An autopsy was performed on Sunday, and preliminary findings indicated that Nancy died as a result of blunt force injuries. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Cody is receiving medical care at a local hospital and is under full-time guard.