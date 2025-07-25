Illinois man downloaded thousands of child porn files: officials

article

The Brief A 59-year-old Lake Zurich man, Randall Grueb, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography involving children under 13. Investigators seized electronic devices from his home that allegedly contained thousands of abusive images and videos, including material involving toddlers. Lake County officials said more charges could follow as the investigation continues.



An Illinois man is facing several child pornography charges after Lake County K9s assisted during a search of his home.

What we know:

Randall Grueb, 59, was charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography of children under the age of 13.

Lake County cybercrime investigators received a tip that an electronic device was being used to download and share child porn.

After an investigation, police learned the device was likely coming from a home in the 800 block of Interlaken Drive in Lake Zurich.

A search warrant was executed at the residence on Thursday with the assistance of Lake County Sheriff's K9 Enzo and Lake County State's Attorney's Office K9 Grip.

Electronic devices belonging to Grueb were seized and analyzed, revealing he likely downloaded thousands of images of child porn over recent months, including videos and images of toddler-aged children being sexually abused, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Grueb was still in possession of over 100 of those images and videos downloaded.

What they're saying:

"Our Cybercrime Unit remains relentless in identifying and arresting those who exploit children online," Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "Possessing and distributing child pornography is a horrific crime, and we will continue working with our local, state, and federal partners to ensure these predators are held accountable. "

The Lake County State's Attorney's Office said they will file a petition to detain Grueb while he awaits trial.

"These crimes are not victimless, every image represents a child who has been abused. We are committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice for these victims and protect the most vulnerable members of our community," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Lake County officials said additional charges are possible.