Illinois man criticizes 12-year-old daughter's school science project as inappropriate

The Brief Richard Heimer, a father from Winnebago County, raised concerns about a science assignment his 12-year-old daughter brought home, calling it inappropriate for middle school students. The assignment involved a "speed dating" exercise about matching cell organelles, which Heimer felt used language more suited for dating websites. Heimer has contacted the school, and his daughter was later given the assignment with less questionable content.



A concerned father from Winnebago County is raising concerns after his 12-year-old daughter brought home a science assignment that made her uncomfortable.

The project, part of her middle school curriculum, seemed to mirror themes that Richard Heimer associated with dating and even mature content.

The assignment asked students to "experience the joy of falling for someone who sees you, loves you, and helps you make the cell function." Heimer felt this language crossed a line, sounding more like a dating website pitch than a lesson in cell biology.

Heimer shared that his daughter, a seventh-grader in the Kinnikinnick School District, was asked to participate in a "speed dating" exercise—though it was about matching cell organelles rather than people. Despite its educational intent, the tone of the assignment didn’t sit right with Heimer.

He expressed his discomfort by drawing comparisons to websites aimed at mature audiences. "OnlyFans," he said.

In an email to the school's principal, Heimer voiced his concerns and noted that his daughter chose to sit out of the exercise. The science activity, which is used in classrooms across the country, is designed to teach students how organelles work together in cells.

The principal of the school has yet to respond to Heimer’s concerns publicly, but a high school principal in Pittsburgh shared a similar assignment on social media, calling it "romantic" and showcasing students learning by candlelight.

While educators maintain the goal of the project is to teach about cellular functions, Heimer believes the real issue is the blurred line between education and inappropriate content.

"Especially not going to school and being taught how to make a dating profile. In seventh grade? And then not to mention that the next, you know, curriculum after this is the reproductive system," he said.

We reached out to the school district for a comment but did not receive a response. According to Heimer, his daughter was later given the same assignment, but this time without the more mature-themed questions.