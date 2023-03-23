Illinois man faces charges for allegedly breaking into Naperville home

article

A man from Carbondale was charged with breaking into a Naperville home Wednesday evening.

Police say Kurtis Clausen, 43, was arrested outside a home in the 1100 block of Shamrock Court just after 5 p.m.

A homeowner, who was not home at the time, told police their alarm was activated. Officers responded to the home and found the glass door at the back of the home was shattered.

Officers surrounded the home and told the suspect they were coming in. The suspect, later identified as Clausen, exited the house through the back door where he was arrested.

Clausen was charged with felony residential burglary and criminal damage to property.

No additonal information is available at this time.