Illinois man found guilty of sexually abusing child

article

An Illinois man was found guilty this week of sexually abusing a child for several years.

Ernesto Velasquez-Jimenez, 35, of Elgin, was found guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, prosecutors said.

Between Oct. 1, 2021 and June 3, 2023, Velasquez-Jimenez sexually abused a child who was under the age of 13. Prosecutors said Velasquez-Jimenez also sexually abused the victim's sister in DuPage County.

"The defendant’s repeated conduct will forever change the lives of the children he abused, but their bravery in coming forward will make sure it will not happen again. Their voices were heard and they received the justice they deserved. I first want to thank the victim and her sister for their courage in coming forward and facing their abuser in open court. Thank you also to the victim’s mother who showed unwavering support for her daughters throughout the process," said Assistant State’s Attorney Morgan Wilkinson.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 13 for sentencing.

Velasquez-Jimenez faces a minimum sentence of 21 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He also must register for life as a sexual offender.