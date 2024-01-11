Illinois man gets 8 years for child pornography in exchange for guilty plea: prosecutors

A 31-year-old man was handed down an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to child pornography in Kane County.

David L. Newtoff, of Manhattan, Ill, agreed Thursday to an eight-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to child pornography, a Class X felony.

His charge stems from Nov. 2022, when prosecutors say he disseminated a child pornography video.

In addition to his prison sentence, Newtoff must also register for life as a sex offender, according to officials.

Under the Illinois law, he is also eligible for day-for-day sentencing and has a credit for two days served in the Kane County Jail.

Kane County State's Attorney Jamie Mosser issued this statement on Newtoff's sentence.

"Child pornography is not a victimless crime. My thanks to everyone with the Child Exploitation Unit for their work on this case."