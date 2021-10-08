Illinois man indicted on federal firearm, drug trafficking charges

An Illinois man has been indicted on federal firearm and drug trafficking charges.

Xzavior Smith, 22, of Roscoe, has been charged with possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Smith was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

The drug possession charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The illegal firearm possession charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.