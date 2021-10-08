Illinois man indicted on federal firearm, drug trafficking charges
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. - An Illinois man has been indicted on federal firearm and drug trafficking charges.
Xzavior Smith, 22, of Roscoe, has been charged with possession of a firearm as a previously convicted felon, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Smith was arrested Thursday, authorities said.
The drug possession charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. The illegal firearm possession charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.