Illinois man killed after vehicle falls from lift in Wauconda, police say

The Brief A 37-year-old man was killed Monday morning in Wauconda after a vehicle fell from a lift at 398 W. Liberty St., police said. Responding officers and firefighters found the man pinned beneath the vehicle; he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wauconda Police Department and Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating, and autopsy results are pending.



A 37-year-old Illinois man was killed Monday morning after a vehicle fell from a lift in Wauconda, authorities said.

What we know:

The incident happened about 8:52 a.m. at 398 W. Liberty St., according to Wauconda police.

Officers and fire personnel arrived to find the man pinned beneath the front end of a vehicle.

Fire officials lifted the vehicle and freed the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Investigators said the vehicle had been elevated about five feet on a lift when the rear end came off while the man was underneath.

Before he could move away, the front end also came off the lift, pinning him beneath the vehicle, police said.

What's next:

The Wauconda Police Department and the Lake County Coroner’s Office are investigating. Autopsy results are pending.