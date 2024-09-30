Illinois man killed in Island Lake after being struck by vehicle in hit-and-run crash

A 24-year-old man from Island Lake was fatally struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash late Friday night in McHenry County.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. on the 4300 block of Roberts Road. Officers from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, along with Island Lake Police and the Wauconda Fire District, responded to reports of a crash involving pedestrians walking near the roadway.

According to initial reports, a white vehicle struck the victim while several pedestrians were walking on or near the road. The impact of the crash threw the man into a nearby ditch.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

The victim was rushed to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

While authorities recovered debris from the suspect's vehicle, the driver and the vehicle itself remain unidentified.

The investigation is ongoing.