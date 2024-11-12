Illinois man killed, 5 others injured in two-vehicle crash: police

A two-vehicle crash in North Chicago Sunday night left one person dead and five others injured, authorities said.

North Chicago Police and Fire departments responded to the scene around 8:10 p.m. on the 1400 block of Grove Avenue, where a GMC Suburban and a Chevy Silverado had collided.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found six people injured, with two in critical condition. All six were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

On Monday, the Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed that one of the critically injured individuals, identified as 24-year-old Giovanni Robinson, had succumbed to his injuries.

Robinson, originally from Merrillville, Indiana, and recently residing in North Chicago, died of blunt force trauma sustained in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.