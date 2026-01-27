Illinois man sentenced to 30 years for killing mother, family dog: prosecutors

The Brief Cody Sales, 30, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his mother and the family dog, with sentences to be served consecutively, prosecutors said. The court found Sales guilty but mentally ill, requiring him to receive mental health treatment while incarcerated. Prosecutors said the sentence reflects the severity of the crime and the risk Sales posed to the public.



An Illinois man convicted of killing his mother and the family dog has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Cody Sales, 30, of Plattville, was sentenced Monday following a contested sentencing hearing, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Pictured is Cody Sales, 30.

Sales received 29 years in prison for first-degree murder and an additional year for aggravated animal cruelty. The sentences will be served consecutively. He is required to serve 100% of the first-degree murder sentence.

The judge imposed the sentence after considering evidence presented at trial, victim impact statements and arguments from both sides.

Prosecutors said the court found Sales guilty but mentally ill, acknowledging the role his mental illness played in the crime. As a result, Sales will be required to receive mental health treatment while incarcerated.

The backstory:

Sales was found guilty following a three-day trial in November 2025.

Prosecutors said evidence showed Sales killed his mother with a hammer inside their home and also killed the family dog.

Sales admitted to law enforcement that he killed his mother, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office. The defense raised the issue of insanity during the trial. The court ultimately found Sales was not insane at the time of the killing but did suffer from a mental illness.

That finding allows Sales to receive mental health treatment while serving his sentence.

During sentencing, prosecutors urged the court to consider the danger Sales posed to the public, citing the violent nature of the crime and the fact that the victim was his mother.

Prosecutors also presented evidence that Sales had previously refused mental health treatment and medication.

After reviewing all the evidence, the court concluded a total sentence of 30 years was appropriate, prosecutors said.

What's next:

Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis said he hopes the sentence brings a measure of justice to the victim’s family.