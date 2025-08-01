Illinois man sentenced after leading police on high-speed DUI pursuit: state's attorney

The Brief Robert Lord, 54, of St. Charles, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding police and DUI following a high-speed chase on Sept. 15, 2024. Police were responding to a domestic disturbance when Lord fled intoxicated, led officers on a pursuit, damaged sheriff's department property, and later refused to cooperate with a court-ordered blood test. Lord received an extended-term sentence due to prior convictions and was credited for 472 days served in Kane County Jail; he is eligible for day-for-day sentencing.



A St. Charles man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase while intoxicated, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Robert Lord, 54, was sentenced in exchange for a guilty plea to aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, a Class 3 felony, and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor.

Pictured is Robert Lord, 54.

The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 15, 2024, at a residence in Kane County. Authorities were initially called to respond to a domestic disturbance.

When Lord learned police had been called, he got into a vehicle while intoxicated and attempted to flee the scene, prosecutors said.

Police located him shortly afterward and a high-speed pursuit followed. Officers attempted multiple times to stop Lord using spike strips and other techniques. During the pursuit, he damaged property belonging to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Lord was eventually stopped and taken into custody. Officers obtained a search warrant to draw his blood for alcohol testing, but he refused to cooperate, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

What they're saying:

"This conviction and sentence should serve as a warning for every motorist in Kane County that individuals who choose to flee the police and drive intoxicated will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Refusal to cooperate with the police will not prevent a DUI conviction, and if you choose to flee the police you will be caught. These types of behaviors will not be tolerated on our roadways. My thanks to ASA Brandon Raney for his assistance in the prosecution of this case and to the officers of the Campton Hills Police Department and Kane County Sheriff’s Office for their swift actions in safely ending this police chase and taking a dangerous driver off our roadways," said Assistant State’s Attorney Katy Flannagan.

What's next:

Lord is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. He received an extended-term sentence due to his prior criminal history and has been credited for serving 472 days in the Kane County jail.