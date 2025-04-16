Illinois man sentenced for sexually assaulting 2 underage relatives: state's attorney

The Brief Maxwell Jordan, 32, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting two underage relatives. The abuse began when Jordan was a minor, and he later confessed during a 2022 investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. Jordan must serve 85% of his sentence, register as a sex offender for life, and will undergo an evaluation before release to determine if he is a sexually violent or dangerous person.



An Illinois man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually assaulting two underage relatives, authorities said.

What we know:

Maxwell Jordan, 32, of Montgomery, was sentenced last month to eight years each on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, to be served consecutively, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jordan pleaded guilty to both charges earlier this year. He was arrested following a 2022 investigation by the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

According to prosecutors, Jordan confessed to sexually assaulting two minor relatives, with the abuse beginning when he was still a minor himself.

"At that time, law enforcement was unaware of these sexual assaults," the state's attorney said in a news release.

The victims were interviewed during the investigation with assistance from the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center. Jordan was charged soon after and has remained in custody since.

Jordan's sentence:

Under state law, Jordan must serve at least 85% of his sentence. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be placed on mandatory supervised release for a period ranging from three years to the rest of his life.

Before his release, Jordan will undergo an evaluation to determine if he qualifies as a sexually violent or dangerous person, according to the state's attorney.