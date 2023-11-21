Illinois man shot another man during argument on Metra tracks in Elgin: prosecutors

article

An Illinois man is accused of shooting another man during an argument in Elgin earlier this month.

Brian Hurtado, 20, of Algonquin, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a street gang member.

On Nov. 11, Hurtado and the victim, 26-year-old Juan C. Ambriz, of St. Charles, were arguing at a homeless encampment near Kimball and State streets on the Metra tracks in Elgin, prosecutors said.

During the argument, Hurtado allegedly pulled out a handgun from the waistband of his pants and shot Ambriz multiple times.

Ambriz was pronounced dead a short time later.

Hurtado will remain in custody while his case is pending. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 6.