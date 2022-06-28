Illinois man used electronic communications device while driving, caused fatal crash: ISP

article

A Rockford man has been arrested after allegedly using an electronic communications device while driving, and crashing into another vehicle — which resulted in the death of another person.

Frank Hightower III, 53, faces one count of aggravated use of an electronic communications device causing a death.

At 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2022, ISP troopers responded to investigate a fatal traffic crash that involved two vehicles on Interstate 88 westbound near Milepost 81 in Rochelle.

According to ISP, a white Kenworth truck-tractor traveling westbound on I-88 struck the rear of a black Nissan.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While investigating the crash, agents discovered that Hightower was allegedly unlawfully using an electronic communication device while driving at the time of the crash.

Hightower was taken into custody Tuesday, and remains in custody at the Ogle County Jail on a bond set at $100,000.