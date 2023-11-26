Illinois man wins $25K a year for life after mistake by Michigan gas station

An Illinois man is thanking his lucky stars after a Michigan gas station employee's mistake netted him $25,000 a year for the rest of his life.

Michael Sopejstal, 60, drives to Michigan every few weeks to eat at his favorite restaurant. While he's there he also buys a Lucky for Life lottery ticket, according to a statement from the Michigan Lottery.

On Sept. 17, Sopejstal stopped at the GoLo gas station in New Buffalo and asked for a Lucky for Life ticket for 10 draws, but the attendant accidentally printed a ticket with 10 lines for a single draw. He told the employee he still wanted the ticket.

"I checked my ticket one morning and saw that I had won $25,000 a year for life," Sopejstal told Lottery officials. "I immediately started thinking about all the things I could do with the money and whether I wanted to take the lump sum or annuity option. It was an amazing feeling!"

Michael Sopejstals winning Lucky for Lottery ticket. (Michigan Lottery)

The ticket ended up matching all five white balls: 11-15-17-24-48.

Sopejstal visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize, and chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater.

With his winnings, Sopejstal said he plans to travel and save the rest.

To win the game’s top prize of $1,000 a day for life, players must match all five winning numbers ranging from 1 to 48, plus one Lucky Ball ranging from 1 to 18. Players who match all five winning numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, will win $25,000 a year for life.